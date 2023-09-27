Live
- Doctors call for action against growing burden of heart-related diseases
- India will soon emerge as global economic powerhouse: PM Modi
- Telangana HC upholds single judge’s order cancelling Group-1 prelims
- S&P Global India recognised as one of India’s ‘Top 10 Workplaces for Women in 2023’
- UP to get one crore vaccine for lumpy skin disease
- There is no question of leaving a secular stance: HDD
- Google launches earthquake alert system in India for android smartphone users
- Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee launch WhatsApp channel
- Delhi High Court quashes sexual harassment case, directs accused to contribute to girls shelter home
- Rahul shares video of interaction with porters, flags 'record unemployment', 'back-breaking' inflation
Just In
Ghar Wapsi: Kumbham returns to Congress
Highlights
The BRS party is suffering one shock after another in erstwhile Nalgonda district.
Bhongir: The BRS party is suffering one shock after another in erstwhile Nalgonda district.
Former Bhongir district Congress president Kumbham Anil Reddy who had joined the BRS party recently, returned to his former party.
Vemula Veeresham, the former MLA of Nakrekal from Nalgonda district, is going to join the Congress in two days. At the same time, Kumbham Anil Reddy from Yadadri Bhongir district came back to the Congress party. On Monday night, State Congress president Revanth Reddy went to Kumbham’s residence at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad and invited him to rejoin the Congress party. Kumbham formerly joined the party.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS