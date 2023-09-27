Ghar Wapsi: Kumbham returns to Congress

Bhongir: The BRS party is suffering one shock after another in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Former Bhongir district Congress president Kumbham Anil Reddy who had joined the BRS party recently, returned to his former party.

Vemula Veeresham, the former MLA of Nakrekal from Nalgonda district, is going to join the Congress in two days. At the same time, Kumbham Anil Reddy from Yadadri Bhongir district came back to the Congress party. On Monday night, State Congress president Revanth Reddy went to Kumbham’s residence at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad and invited him to rejoin the Congress party. Kumbham formerly joined the party.