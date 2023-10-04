GHMC chief Ronald Rose holds meet on breakfast scheme

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ronald Rose has ordered officials to complete the arrangements to provide free breakfast to students studying in government schools. The State government will launch a new scheme on October 24, commemorating Dasara, to provide free breakfast to students, like the mid-day meals. Rose held a conference with Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetti, Additional Commissioner Sneha Sabarish and Zonal Commissioners on breakfast arrangements in all government schools under GHMC. He said one school from each constituency should be selected and start the breakfast programme with cooperation of the district Education department officials.

The commissioner said steps should be taken so that local legislators, ministers and public representatives participate in the inaugural programme. Akshaya Patra Trust and other trusts should be partnered.

It is aimed at increasing the nutritional value among school children. It is also expected that it will provide relief to working mothers.

Rose asked officials to select schools in Musheerabad, Amberpet, Secunderabad, Sanathnagar, Begumpet, Lalaguda, Bansilalpet, Boiguda, West Marredpally, Cantonment, Kavadiguda, Vengalrao Nagar, West Bowenpally among others.