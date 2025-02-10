GHMC Commissioner inspects devpt works

Hyderabad: To ease the traffic in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified congestion points. On Sunday, GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarthi along with project chief engineer and town planning officials inspected various traffic congestion areas in the city.

According to GHMC, in a recently held meeting, Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to expedite developmental works to ease the traffic in areas and officials were directed to speed up land acquisition and tender processes.

Following the meeting, Ilambarthi along with the officials inspected several critical traffic areas including Nanal Nagar, Rethibowli, Khajaguda Junction, IT, Wipro Junction, and DLF Junction. The GHMC Commissioner then instructed officials to complete the tender process swiftly and initiate work without delays.

Additionally, as part of Hyderabad’s road expansion plans, Ilambarthi visited Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to Khairtabad via Rad Sun Banjara Hills Road No 1 and Chintal Basti, where traffic congestion has been a persistent issue.

GHMC Commissioner stated that under the H-CITI initiative, 25 projects will focus on the construction of flyovers, underpasses, and railway under bridges (RUBs), while 13 works will focus on road widening and expansion.

On this occasion, Commissioner Ilambarthi said that with the city witnessing rapid growth, the new flyovers will play a crucial role in reducing congestion and ensuring smoother traffic flow. As these projects progress, the city is set to benefit from a well-planned infrastructure network.