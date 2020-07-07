X
GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar says nine illegal buildings razed

Highlights

Commissioner warns demolition drive will continue against unauthorised constructions

Hyderabad: The town planning wing of Chanda Nagar circle demolished nine buildings in Gurkul Trust lands on Tuesday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar said that three teams put in use 11 compressors, three gas cutters, two JCBs and demolished the nine buildings that included multi-storied ones.

The Commissioner appealed to the citizens not to indulge in unauthorised buildings which may cause irreparable loss. This is the ninth day of the special drive. The demolitions of unauthorized structures would continue further, he added.

