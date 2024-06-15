Live
GHMC demolishes Ilegal constructions outside former AP CMs house in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: In a surprise move, tge GHMC officials along with town planning officials demolished four rooms outside the house of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddys house in Lotus Pond area Jubilee Hills.
The demolition is taking place following complaints from local people that the four rooms constructed illegally were obstructing traffic. The road is 30 feet and four rooms meant for his security and i-pac team were constructed encroaching about 10 feet.
No one from Jagans family were available for comments.
