GHMC funds to spur speedier devpt works

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy emphasised that special attention is being given to the utilisation of the Rs 2 crore development funds sanctioned by the GHMC Council for basti development. She instructed departments to use the funds transparently and based on priority needs.

Deputy Mayor conducted the Basti Baata (Community Walkthrough) programme in Manikeshwari Nagar, Ravindra Nagar and Parthivada localities under the Tarnaka Division on Wednesday.

The focus areas include interior road works, storm water drains, street lighting, monsoon-related drainage improvements, park development, children’s play areas, and safety facilities for women. During the programme, the Deputy Mayor instructed the officials concerned on the spot to take immediate action on each issue. The officials interacted directly with residents in each locality and documented their issues comprehensively.