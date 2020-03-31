GHMC Mayor distributes relief among migrant workers

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) distributed 12 kg of rice and Rs. 500 cash among migrant workers in Musheerabad constituency on Monday.

As announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao that no one should be hungry in Telangana State, GHMC Mayor Dr. Bonthu Rammohan, Civil Supplies Chairman M. Srinivas Reddy and MLA Muta Gopal have distributed the relief material among migrant workers.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Bonthu Rammohan said that Telangana was the first State to announce lockdown in the country and also took measures to safeguard the people of Telangana to control the spread of Coronavirus in the State. He informed that there were 34,283 migrant workers in GHMC limits they would be given 411.396 Metric Tons of rice priced at Rs.32.73 per kg at free of cost. The total cost comes to Rs.1,34,64,991. In addition, Rs.500 is to be given to each migrant worker and the total amount comes to Rs. 1,71,41,500.

Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, Corporator Muta Padma and Deputy Commissioner Uma Prakash and others participated in the programme.