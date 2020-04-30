GHMC Mayor inspects Shelter Home at Bansilalpet

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Dr. Bonthu Rammohan visited temporary shelter home at Bansilalpet Multi-purpose Community Hall on Thursday were about 200 persons migrant, are being provided shelter by the GHMC.

The Mayor enquired with the persons in the shelter homes on facilities provided like food, regular health check-up and other facilities.

Rammohan appreciated the Hyderabad Public School's 1994 batch for coming forward in providing food to the migrant works and poor people. Veg-biryani and masks brought by them is distributed by Mayor Dr.Bonthu Rammohan along with local Corporators Hemalatha and Bonthu Sridevi Yadav.

Speaking with the media persons, the Mayor informed that the GHMC has set up 27 home shelters for providing shelter to the migrant workers, orphans and homeless persons. Two times food and regular health checkups apart from other facilities being provided by GHMC. Similarly, 97 NGO's are providing shelter and food to the poor people by coordinating with GHMC. He said that quality food was being provided to each person by GHMC through mobile vehicles of Hare Krishna foundation. Masks and sanitizers are also provided in the shelter homes.

The Mayor further said, the Hyderabad Public School - 1994 batch is supplying food to 2000 persons daily, similarly Lakshya catering suppliers also supplying food to 500 persons daily and thanked them. Mayor appealed the donors to continue their charity till lockdown lifted.

Later, Rammohan distributed essential commodities to the 1100 poor families near Ranganadhaswamy Temple, Ziaguda.