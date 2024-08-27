GHMC razes illegal structures at Raidurg, sparks dwellers’ outrage

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Raidurg Paigah in Serilingampally after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Enforcement and Revenue department teams razed unauthorised structures built on government land in survey numbers 2, 3, 4, and 5 in the Raidurg area amid tight security.

The demolition sparked outrage among the affected residents, who claim they were not served notices. They protested and tried to stop the teams from carrying out their work. The GHMC has formed special task forces at the zone level to identify and take action against unauthorised structures across the city. As per official data, close to 500 illegal structures have been demolished in the last three months. A land dispute in Raidurg Paigah in the Serilingampally zone has been going on for the last few years. In 2022, the Serilingampally Deputy Commissioner issued a show-cause notice that the land belongs to the Telangana State Leather Industries Promotion Corporation Ltd.

According to officials, the land is slated for the construction of Rs 213 crore Unity Mall by the Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation Ltd (TSTPC). The mall, to be built on 5.16 acres, will promote the ‘Make in India’ and ‘One District, One Product’ initiatives, supporting the local artisans.

Hyderabad Tanneries, represented by Mohammed Mumtaz Ali Khan, had filed a writ petition challenging the mall construction. It claimed the land and said it was not properly identified as government land under the 1955 Inams Abolition Act. The petition sought a halt to all construction until a thorough land survey is conducted. The firm had also filed applications seeking a court order to prevent the government from interfering with its possession of the land until the legal dispute is resolved.

Officials maintain that HT had encroached government land and that due legal process was followed during the demolition. They emphasised that the structures in survey numbers 3, 4, and 5 were illegal. During the demolition, tension remained high, with officials and police controlling the situation.