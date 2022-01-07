Hyderabad: GHMC records 1,452 COVID-19 positive cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 2,295 COVID-19 cases of which 1,452 cases were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). In the last 24 hours, around 64,474 tests were conducted of which 2,295 turned positive and the reports of 10,336 are awaited. So far, 6,89,751 cases have been recorded in Telangana.

Meanwhile, three persons died of the virus in the last 24 hours and 278 persons recovered. At present, there are 9,861 active cases. In Telangana, the fatality rate was 58 per cent and the recovery rate was at 97.98 per cent.

The Omicron variant Covid infections are also registering a significant increase in other urban centres of Telangana with 232 positive infections in Medchal-Malkajgiri and 218from Rangareddy district.

So far, a total of 3,00,02,149 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 6,89,751 have tested positive and 6, 75, 851 persons have recovered.

On Thursday, Telangana had reported 1913 positive infections out of which 1214 were from areas under GHMC.