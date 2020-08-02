GHMC reports 517 new coronavirus cases of total 1,891 across Telangana

Telangana on Sunday recorded 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,891 coronavirus positive cases during the last 24 hours. With the fresh fatalities, the death toll pushed to 540, while the overall cases touched to 66,677.

On the other hand, around 1,088 persons were discharged on Sunday taking the total recoveries to 47,590.

Out of the total 1,891 fresh cases, GHMC reported 517, 181 from Rangareddy, 146 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 138 from Warangal Urban, 131 in Nizamabad, 111 from Sangareddy and 93 from Karimnagar.

In the 24 hours, the government tested 19,202 samples out of which results of 1,891 came positive. The results of 1,656 are awaited. While the total tests conducted in Telangana are 4,77,795. According to the health bulletin, the government is conducting tests at 39 centres in the state.

The state on Saturday had recorded the highest-ever spike of 2,083 cases. The surge in towns and districts continued to be a matter of concern for health authorities. Warangal Urban and Nizamabad districts saw a big spike with 111 new positive cases and 138 cases respectively.

Out of 66,677 cases in the state so far, 18,547 were active cases. Around 12,001 individuals were in home/institutional isolation and more than 84 per cent of those under home isolation were asymptomatic.