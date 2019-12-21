GHMC to give face lift to bus shelters from JBS to MGBS

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar asked the HMR officials to remove debris lying all along metro rail route from JBS to MGBS and facelift the bus shelters that were disturbed during construction of Metro rail route.

Speaking at the monthly convergence meeting held at Haritha Plaza, hosted by HMDA, the GHMC Commissioner informed that there was a lot of unlifted debris from JBS to MGBS causing carriageway narrow affecting free flow of traffic. He asked the officials to restore road works so that the agency under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) take road comprehensive works.

GHMC has decided to set up 800 new bus shelters with cantilever design so that it does not disturb the walkers on the footpath. Also to relocate around 400 Bus Shelters by HMRL which were removed during metro construction in the city. Out of 135 link roads proposed 55 roads link roads would be ready within 6 months. To sort out traffic-related issues Commissioner asked to appoint a nodal officer from traffic wing to co-ordinate with other departments which will be sorted out during weekly meeting by Zonal Commissioner.

The traffic police complained that in the hi-tech city there are trees which are to be removed where Commissioner instructed the GHMC officials to negotiate with the NGOs for relocation under CSR. For providing cement blocks, permanent dividers would be built instead of cement blocks.

TSIIC would procure required land and handover to GHMC for laying road. Commissioner, GHMC clarified that the departments who are going for developmental works and required road cuttings or any requirement, they should consult the agencies covered under CRMP.

Further, the Commissioner asked the electric officials to remove the electric poles which are on the road causing obstruction to traffic. While taking excavation work for laying drainage pipeline Commissioner instructed to use man held machines instead of JCB where there is a chance of damaging pipelines.

Zonal Commissioner Hari Chandana, Musharaff Ali, Mamatha , Ashok Samrat, Srinivas Reddy and Upender Reddy, Addl. Commissioner Siktha Patniak, Adwait Kumar Singh, Shruti Ojha, Krishna, Chief Engineer Zia Uddin, CCP Devender Reddy, Joint Collector Hyderabad Ravi, Director, Srinivasulu, SEs and higher officials from HMWS&SB, HRDCL, HMR, Traffic, Electrical, R&B, RTC and others participated in the meeting.