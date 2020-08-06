GHMC to set up bus bays soon

Kukatpally: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC, Kukatpally Zone has taken up CC road repair works under the comprehensive Road Maintenance Program and also work to develop bus bays would be taken up in Kukatpally zone. Mamatha, Zonal Commissioner, Kukatpally, said, " We are going to take up all CC road repairing works.

The repairs and relaying of CC roads have been sanctioned in complete Kukatpally Zone, out of which, 50 percent of works have been completed. The work started in the last week of July and rest of the work would be completed by the second week of August. Rs 66 lakh was sanctioned for this project. Road repairing works are in progress in Alwal, Jeedimetla, MeeanaskiEstate, Kukatpally, Rangareddy Nagar and Qutubullapur.

Very soon GHMC is planning to develop bus bays and that would give relief to commuters as all the buses will be parked on a side ensuring a better flow of traffic. Bus bays at multiple intervals will ensure a seamless flow of traffic in many locations. Around Rs 77 lakh has been sanctioned for this project. Bus bays to come up at Chintal, Jeedimetla, Suraram and Shapur Nagar.