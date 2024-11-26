Ghose Commn grills 14 irrigation officials over Medigadda damage

Hyderabad: Justice Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram resumed the probe on Monday as the Commission grilled 14 Irrigation engineers on Medigadda barrage damage.

The officials answered the questions posed by Ghose in accordance with the affidavits submitted by them earlier on the construction and maintenance of Medigadda barrage.

The Commission questioned 14 engineers including DEs and AEs who were part of the official team in the construction and maintenance of Medigadda barrage. The Commission enquired about the operation and maintenance of the barrage after the completion of the structure and also the reasons for the damage of pillars at the site last year.

The irrigation engineers explained to the Commission the role of contract agencies in the damage of the structure and the government’s role in the repair of the barrage. The officials also told the Commission the affidavits which they have already submitted were genuine and there is no room for suspicion.

Officials said that the Ghose Commission will question a total of 52 engineers. All kinds of documents related to the Kaleshwaram project have already reached the commission. After the engineers, IAS officers, mainly the former Secretaries of irrigation wing – Somesh Kumar, SK Joshi and Rajat Kumar would be summoned to record their statements. After that, contractors will be summoned. The Ghose Commission will also question the officials of the Accounts department and focus on the issue of mobilisation of funds to the contract agencies.

The Ghose Commission is also likely to summon senior BRS leaders who played a key role in the construction of the projects during open enquiry. As the probe has reached the final stage, the chances of summoning former CM K Chandrashekar Rao and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao are also there. The Commission will submit a report to the state government by next month.