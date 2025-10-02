Ghose Panel Report On Kaleshwaram: Govt to restore all 3 damaged barrages

Hyderabad: In a major development, the state government has initiated measures to restore the damaged Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

Officials said that the PC Ghose Commission report on Kaleshwaram project suggested the government implement all NDSA recommendations in restoring the barrages without any changes. This was the basis on which the government took the decision to repair the damaged barrages and restore water supply in the Kaleshwaram project.

Accordingly, the irrigation department has invited nationally reputed design agencies seeking their involvement in the exercise to restore the damaged barrages. Irrigation department officials will act as per the recommendations of NDSA in its final report about undertaking repair works.

Top officials said that Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) has issued an online tender for the supply of crucial thrust bearings for Stage-II Vertical Turbine (VT) pumps in the Kaleshwaram intake pump house under the Kakatiya Thermal Power Project (KTPP).

Amid criticism that these pumps were in trouble due to management blunders and technical flaws during the BRS regime, the Congress government has adopted strict measures to complete the works without compromising on quality to avoid future shocks.

TG Genco has insisted the thrust bearings to be supplied (2 units) should be world-class SKF/NSK/TIMKEN brands. If other brands are quoted, the bid will be rejected. It also mentioned that the bearings should have a static load rating of 3000 kN, a speed of 1600 RPM, and a temperature resistance of up to 200°C. The supplier should also provide a performance guarantee of 18 months from the date of use or 24 months from the date of supply.

The government was also strict about meeting the deadlines and wants the pump house repair process to be accomplished on time.