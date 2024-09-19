GIC takes part in plantation drive

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge (GIC) participated in the ‘One state, one crore plantation’ drive in Assam. To mark the 74th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the Igniting Minds team celebrated the occasion by planting 74 saplings in Pam Gaon village, near Nagaon city, Assam.

This plantation drive was conducted under the guidance of Padma Shri Jadav Payeng, who was known as the “Forest Man of India.” Green India Challenge founder Joginapally Santosh Kumar said, “Our mission to plant one billion trees by 2030 is a national movement.

I commend the efforts of Igniting Minds and the people of Assam for taking bold steps towards this cause. Together, we can create a greener, healthier India.”