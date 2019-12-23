Girl dies in private hospital in Hyderabad, medical negligence alleged

A 10-year-old girl died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital at AS Rao Nagar here under Kushaiguda police station limits on Monday.

Ramya Sri was admitted to the hospital after she complained of severe stomach ache. However, she died while undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the family members of the girl alleged that she died from an overdose of an injection.

They staged a protest in front of the hospital demanding action against the hospital staff. The police registered a case and are investigating.