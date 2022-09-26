Girl requests KTR for laptop, Guv assures to get one

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended her helping hand to a needy who requested for a laptop to get trained in coding, aptitude and further courses. According to the sources, a girl named Manasa from Karimnagar requested Minister KTR to provide at least a second-hand laptop as her family is struggling for livelihood after her father's demise. She also tagged Smita Sabharwal, Sonu Sood and Governor Tamilisai.

Reacting to her request, Governor Tamilisai tweeted as "Noted your request. Rajbhavan will arrange to get you a laptop soon. Forwarded to my officials to do the needful, best wishes for your studies."



Manasa thanked Governor Tamilisai for her kind gesture towards her and tweeted as "Thank you madam for accepting my request for providing laptop for me. It's great pleasure and it will help me to learn more for my studies. Thanks for supporting me madam."