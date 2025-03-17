Girls Can Achieve Any Goal with Talent – DEO Ramesh Kumar

Nagar kurnool: Girls can achieve any goal in life if they develop determination, perseverance, and strong willpower, said Nagar Kurnool District Education Officer (DEO) A. Ramesh Kumar.

On Monday, he attended the annual celebrations of Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School in Thimmajipeta Mandal as the chief guest.

During the event, DEO Ramesh Kumar emphasized that strengthening girls’ education is the primary goal of KGBVs (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas). He stated that the girls studying in these schools are showcasing exceptional talent, and organizing such programs is essential to further enhance their skills.

“Anyone who dreams must have the courage and determination to make them a reality. It is not about where you come from, but about how great your goal is and how much effort you put in to achieve it,” said DEO Ramesh Kumar.

He urged girls to excel not only in academics but also in sports, physical education, and essential skills development.

He also addressed the growing concern of students facing disappointment and mental stress due to low marks or failures in Class 10 and 12 exams. “Failures should not lead to despair. Instead, students should accept them as challenges and work harder to achieve success,” he advised.

Later, students who excelled in various sports and cultural activities were presented with mementos.

The DEO also distributed pens and writing pads to Class 10 students preparing for their board exams and encouraged them to perform well and bring pride to their school.

The KGBV students captivated the audience with their cultural performances and activities during the event.

Officials present at the event included Girls’ Education Development Officer Shobha Rani, Textbook Manager Narasimhulu, Mandal Education Officer Satyanarayana Shetty, Special Officer of KGBV Sujatha, KGBV teachers, staff, and students.