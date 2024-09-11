Girls, Don't Be Afraid of Threats - Nagar Kurnool She Team

Nagar Kurnool: The Nagar Kurnool district She Team police have advised girls to stay alert when dealing with strangers and not to be afraid of any threats. They assured that in case of any emergency, help can be sought by calling 8712670759, and the details of the complainants will be kept confidential. On Wednesday, under the leadership of She Team in-charge Vijayalakshmi, an awareness session was conducted at ZPHS Girls School in Nagar Kurnool.

The session focused on preventing crimes against women and girls, the safe use of social media, child protection for girls, and the importance of services like Dial 100 and 1098. The "T-Safe" program, designed for women's safety, was also explained. Vijayalakshmi assured the attendees that any problems reported to the She Team will be resolved promptly. The event was attended by She Team member Venkataiah, Principal Nirmala, and several teachers.