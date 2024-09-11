Live
- Strict Measures for Ganesh Immersion
- Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak Schemes: A Helping Hand for Marriages - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy
- District Collector Badavath Santosh Inspects Kasturba Gandhi Girls School
- Grandly Ganesh Pujas in Nagar kurnool District Headquarters'
- Girls, Don't Be Afraid of Threats - Nagar Kurnool She Team
- Rajnath Singh to inaugurate India Defence Aviation Exposition in Jodhpur on Thursday
- Union Cabinet approves health coverage to all senior citizens above 70 under flagship scheme
- BJP District President Ramachandra Reddy Oversees Tailoring Training Center under PM Vishwakarma Yojana
- 579 Beneficiaries Receive ₹786.75 Lakhs Through Minority Development Scheme
- Alampur Market Yard Chairman and Vice Chairman Invite Dignitaries for Swearing-in Ceremony
In an emergency, call 871265767.
Nagar Kurnool: The Nagar Kurnool district She Team police have advised girls to stay alert when dealing with strangers and not to be afraid of any threats. They assured that in case of any emergency, help can be sought by calling 8712670759, and the details of the complainants will be kept confidential. On Wednesday, under the leadership of She Team in-charge Vijayalakshmi, an awareness session was conducted at ZPHS Girls School in Nagar Kurnool.
The session focused on preventing crimes against women and girls, the safe use of social media, child protection for girls, and the importance of services like Dial 100 and 1098. The "T-Safe" program, designed for women's safety, was also explained. Vijayalakshmi assured the attendees that any problems reported to the She Team will be resolved promptly. The event was attended by She Team member Venkataiah, Principal Nirmala, and several teachers.