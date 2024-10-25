“Girls Must Be Brave” - Senior Civil Judge Sabitha

Nagar Kurnool: On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, Judge Sabitha attended a program organized by the District Legal Services at the Girls’ High School and Government Girls’ Junior College in Nagarkurnool as the chief guest.

every household should have girls who shine like moonlight, and society must allow girls to thrive, said Senior Civil Judge Sabitha. She encouraged girls not to fear harassment or attacks but to face them with courage. She said A sky without the moon and a home without daughters are both filled with darkness.

Judge Sabitha expressed concern over the ongoing harassment and trafficking of girls, despite the country’s progress. She highlighted the prevalence of child labor and early marriages in rural areas, driven by a lack of awareness and poverty. She explained that awareness programs are being conducted extensively by police, women and child welfare organizations, the district legal services authority, and NGOs.

She advised girls to set goals from a young age and work diligently until they achieve them. Judge Sabitha urged them to openly share any issues with their parents or teachers.

The event saw the participation of College Principal Swaroopa, School Headmaster Bhaskar Reddy, lawyers Madhusudhan Rao, Shyam Prasad Rao, Ramachandra Rao, court staff Keshava Reddy, Raju, female teachers, college faculty, and students.



