Girls Should Be Aware of Laws: District Legal Services Authority Secretary Sabitha

NagarKurnool: As per the directions of the State High Court, the District Legal Services Authority and the Women Empowerment Organization conducted an awareness program on women-centric laws at the Government Science Degree College in the Nagar Kurnool district center. The District Legal Services Authority Secretary Sabitha attended the program as the chief guest. Addressing the meeting, she emphasized that women should have a full understanding of the laws that pertain to them.

The program elaborated on all the rights provided by the Constitution. The significance of women in society and the laws related to dowry and additional dowry, along with their consequences, were fully explained. She detailed the penalties imposed for harassment over additional dowry. She explained that under the POCSO Act, cases can be filed for sexual offenses against girls under the age of 18.

The Constitution grants equal rights in property distribution among all siblings, both brothers, and sisters. It was stated that giving or taking dowry is a crime under the law. She mentioned that marriages should only be conducted when girls are 18 years old and boys are 21 years old, ensuring mental maturity and physical strength in both. She stressed that it is the responsibility of children to take care of their parents in their old age. Parents have the right to revoke the will if the children do not properly care for them after writing a will in their favor. The program was attended by College Principal Kamar Shahjahan Sultana, Women Empowerment Organization Coordinator Swetha , Madhusudhan Rao, Shyam Prasad Rao, Pavan Shesha Sai, staff members Keshav Reddy, Deepika, Raju, Balraju, and others.