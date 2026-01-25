Give BJP a chance in Kothakota: Aruna

Mahabubnagar: BJP MP DK Aruna called upon the people to give a decisive mandate to party candidates in the upcoming municipal elections. She was addressing a press meet held at the residence of Rajavardhan Reddy in Kothakota mandal headquarters on Saturday. Aruna asserted that development in gram panchayats and municipalities is possible only through Central government funds. She stated that Kothakota municipality was selected under the AMRUT 2 scheme, through which the Centre is providing funds to urban local bodies. “While foundation stones have been laid and works inaugurated in other constituencies, no such progress has been seen in Kothakota so far,” she alleged.

She revealed that Rs 15 crore was sanctioned in the first phase for development works in Kothakota. “However, as the foundation stone for the first phase was not laid, the second phase of funds has not been released,” she explained, adding that for municipal development, 60 percent of funds are provided by the Central government and 40 percent by the State government.

Aruna criticised a few MLAs for misleading people by claiming that all development funds are being provided by the State government. She questioned whether ministers and MLAs were spending money from their own pockets if it was not coming from public taxes.

She also pointed out that even projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister include Central government funds. “No one should attempt to obstruct development works,” she warned.

The MP alleged that foundation stones and inaugurations are being carried out without prior information, sometimes overnight, only as elections approach. She questioned why no foundation stones were laid over the past two years and why such hurried actions are taking place now.

Aruna said the BJP’s vote bank had increased significantly in the recent gram panchayat elections. “Municipal elections,” she noted, “are fought on party symbols, and urban voters are well aware of which government provides development funds.”

She emphasised that the Central government is committed to the welfare of youth, farmers, and women. She said the municipal elections should serve as the first step for BJP to come to power in the State, and urged people to bless the party with their support. She clarified that the BJP would contest the municipal elections independently, without any alliances.