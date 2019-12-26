Give first aid to injured: SP C Shashidhar Raju

Nirmal: Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju instructed the medical officers and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officers to give first aid to the injured victims, who comes to the police station.



Later they should be shifted to government hospital to provide further treatment and ask the duty doctor to give them better treatment to recover as soon as possible. The SP told them not to forget to take medical certificates at a one-day training programme at Nirmal district headquarters on Thursday.

The SP said that he will personally verify CCTNS applications and told the officials to upload all the pending reports on CCTNS application. DCRB Inspector Srinivas, IT core team in-charge Shaik Murad Ali and police stations medical certificate, FSL vertical officers and others were present.