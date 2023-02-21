Gland Pharma expands with `400-cr investment in Telangana

Hyderabad: Gland Pharma has announced an investment of over Rs 400 crore in the Genome Valley to include additional capabilities to their existing facility to manufacture Biologicals, Biosimilar, Antibodies and recombinant Insulin. The expanded facility will have an employment generation potential of more than 500 numbers of qualified, skilled and semi- skilled workforce to be recruited, mostly from the nearby places.

Minister for Information Technology KT Rama Rao said he was delighted that Gland Pharma would be investing Rs 400 crore in expanding their footprint in Hyderabad and will create 500 more jobs in Telangana. The expansion would be focussed on advanced areas like Biologicals, Biosimilar, Antibodies and recombinant Insulin, all of which are areas where the State is focussed on building capabilities and consolidating our leadership position.

"This expansion truly demonstrates the strength of the life sciences ecosystem in the city and Genome Valley," he said. The company had established their biopharmaceutical facility in February 2022 at the Genome Valley with an investment of Rs 300 crore to manufacture Vaccines, Biologicals, Biosimilar, Antibodies and others. Recruitment of 200 manpower already completed in the facility. The expanded site is envisaged to meet the national and international regulations to be followed in the manufacturing of the biological products as applicable and shall be built under the GMP guidelines applicable for the respective product lines Gland Pharma Limited, is a generic injectable focused pharmaceutical company, providing quality products for the health care needs of people for more than 40 years. Currently, it operates eight manufacturing facilities in India, with a finished formulation capacity of approximately 1,000 million units. These include four facilities with 28 production lines for finished formulations and four Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) facilities including the Genome Valley facility for biopharmaceutical Drug Substance (DS).

