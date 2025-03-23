Global spotlight on Buddhavanam!

Nagarjuna Sagar : Special arrangements are being made at Buddhavanam near Nagarjuna Sagar as contestants of the Miss World pageant, scheduled to be held in Telangana from May 7 are expected to visit the site. Telangana State Tourism Department Managing Director Prakash Reddy confirmed this during a review meeting on Saturday with Nalgonda District Collector Ila Tripathi and SP Sharath Chandra Pawar. Prakash Reddy stated that on May 12, Buddha Purnima, the contestants might participate in a meditation session at Buddhavanam. Around 140 contestants from 140 countries are participating in the Miss World contest, with approximately 30 representatives from Asia.

Efforts are underway to present Buddhavanam not only as a tourist spot but also as a prominent meditation center. Along with visiting Buddhavanam, the contestants will explore nearby attractions like Vijay Vihar and Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. The Tourism Department plans to utilise this opportunity to promote Telangana’s culture, handicrafts, and tourism. Special displays highlighting Gadwal and Pochampally sarees, Kalamkari art, and traditional crafts of Telangana will be arranged.

To offer a warm welcome to the Miss World contestants, cultural programmes and a drone show are being planned. Additionally, the Forest Department will carry out a green initiative by planting saplings at Buddhavanam, enhancing the site’s scenic beauty.

SP Sharath Chandra Pawar assured that adequate security measures would be in place during the contestants’ visit. Police security, ambulance services, and an entry pass system will be arranged to ensure their safety.

Collector Ila Tripathi emphasized that all necessary arrangements would be made for the comfortable stay of the contestants. The visit will also serve as an excellent opportunity to showcase Telangana’s rich cultural heritage to an international audience.

Miryalaguda Sub-Collector Narayana Amit, Devarakonda ASP Mounika, Buddhavanam OSD Subhan Reddy, Archaeology Consultant Shiva Nagireddy, General Managers from the Tourism Department Surya Prakash and Ibrahim, Engineering Officers, Forest Department Officer Sangeeta, and other officials took part in review meeting. Officials exuded confidence that the Miss World pageant would provide a significant boost to Telangana’s tourism sector.