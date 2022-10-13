Goa-Hyderabad spicejet flight makes emergency landing after detection of smoke

A major accident was averted to domestic airline SpiceJet after smoke erupted in the Spice Jet flight coming from Goa to Hyderabad, which caused the passengers to panic. The pilot realised the danger and made an emergency landing at the Shamshabad airport. The officials said that a female passenger fell ill due to smoke in the plane.



It has been revealed that she is currently undergoing treatment at the airport hospital. A total of 86 passengers were said to be on board.

Meanwhile, nine flights have been diverted due to emergency loading of the aircraft. Among them, there are six domestic, two international and one cargo aircraft. It is known that there are frequent technical problems in SpiceJet flights for some time now.