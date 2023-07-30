Live
Godavari crosses 3rd warning level
Highlights
- Flood waters affected 76 villages in 9 mandals
- 9,989 flood-hit peopleshifted to relief centers
Bhadrachalam: The steadily rising water level in ttriggered the third level warning at 55.4 feet at 7pm on Saturday.Officials expect thatthe water level will touch 58 feetin the wee hoursof Sunday and may start receding during the day. They shifted 9,989 flood-hitpeople to 37 flood relief centres in 9 mandals.
As many as 76 villages under 55 revenue villages in 9 mandalswere affected in the district.
Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarkha,MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, VaddirajuRavichandra, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MLA Rega Kantha Rao and others visited flood-affected areas and interacted with the people.
