Godavari flowing at danger mark at Dharmapuri in Jagtial

Jagtial: With the continuous rainfalls, Godavari river is flowing at danger mark at Dharmapuri temple in its catchment areas during the last four days. Besides incessant rains, release of water from Kadem and Sri Ram Sagar Projects increased the water level at Dharmapuri.

While Kadem project is getting 5,09,025 cusecs of water from its catchment area, 2,99,047 cusecs is being released into the downstream by lifting 17 out of 18 flood gates. Meanwhile, 3,53,548 cusecs of water is being let out into the Godavari by lifting 34 flood gates of SRSP project. Project is getting 3,60,515 inflows.

As a result, the water levels at Dharmapuri reached the danger mark. A number of colonies in the temple town were inundated in flood water and water entered into houses in low-lying areas of the temple town. Rescue teams evacuated people to safer places.

Welfare Minister, Koppula Eashwar visited the low-lying areas and interacted with the affected people. Asking the government machinery to be alert always, the Minister instructed officials to arrange rehabilitation centers for inundated people.

People are being shifted to safer places in Korutla town on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Collector G Ravi along with Superintendent of Police, Sindhu Sharma inspected water levels in the Godavari river at Rayapatnam bridge near Dharmapuri. In Korutla town, Prakasham road and Bheemunidubba areas were inundated in the flood water as Maddula Cheruvu is overflowing. Water entered into houses in Ambedkarnagar as Phoolvagu is overflowing. Flood water entered into houses in a number of colonies in the town. Alert municipal officials shifted the affected people to rehabilitation centers.

