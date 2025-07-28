  • Menu
Godavari flows steady: Taliperu flood inflow declines

Bhadrachalam: The Godavari River at Bhadrachalam is currently flowing steadily at a level of 35.6 ft, with an inflow of approximately 6 lakh cusecs. Officials are closely monitoring the situation, though there is no immediate threat of flooding in the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, in Charla mandal, the Taliperu Reservoir has seen a slight decrease in flood intensity. Authorities have opened seven gates to release 29,283 cusecs of water downstream. The inflow into the reservoir stands at 30,009 cusecs, while the current water level is 72 m, just below its full capacity of 74 m.

Officials from the irrigation and revenue departments are on high alert and continuing to regulate the outflow to ensure public safety. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas have been advised to remain cautious.

Local administration has confirmed that control measures are in place, and emergency response teams are prepared in case of any escalation in water levels.

