Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on July 19, 2023
- How will El Nino impact global food supply?
- PL Technicals daily morning report - July 19
- Visakhapatnam: Temple trust boards urged to conduct charitable activities
- Visakhapatnam: G20 healthcare pre-meetings unite global leaders
- Internationalisation of Rupee can be remedy for growth and stability
- Visakhapatnam: Research scholar complains of harassment by AU Prof
- Srikakulam: Stop harassment of Asha workers
- Visakhapatnam: GVL made member of ECoR Zone Users’ Consultative Committee
- Visakhapatnam: BoB grandly celebrates 116th Foundation Day
Godavari water level rises silently at Bhadrachalam
Highlights
The water level of Godavari river has been rising slowly due to lifting gates of irrigation water projects in Kothagudem district.
Bhadrachalam: The water level of Godavari river has been rising slowly due to lifting gates of irrigation water projects in Kothagudem district. On Tuesday, water level in Bhadrachalam was at 18.1 feet. According to officials, the river is rising at Bhadrachalam due to the lifting of gates at Medigadda due to the rains in the upper reaches.
CWC officials are predicting that there is a possibility that the water level will reach 25 feet on Wednesday morning. On the other side Taliperu project’s 15 gates were lifted and 9,400 cusecs of water was into the river at Cherla mandal on Tuesday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS