Godavari water levels recede in Bhadrachalam

Godavari river which has reached the third warning level in Bhadrachalam has started receding since Monday evening with the decrease in the inflows from upstream.

The water-level which was at 61.6 ft at Pushkar Ghat around 6 pm on Monday has now dropped to 56.3 ft at 8 am today and 55.30 ft at 10 am. However, the areas on the river bank still flooded with the water. The officials said that the third warning will be lifted when the water level decreases below 53 ft. It may be notified that the third warning level in Bhadrachalam has been issued after a gap of six years.

District collector MV Reddy said that the flood situation in Bhadrachalam will be monitored closely even if there is a drop in the water level of the Godavari on the prediction of heavy rains for the next few days.

On Monday, the chief minister directed the officials to ensure that water does not stagnate in the Bhadrachalam town if the Godavari gets more floodwater.

On the other hand, hundreds of villages in both Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh have been submerged due to the overflow of Godavari river. All the people from these areas were shifted to safe places and rehabilitation centres. East and West Godavari districts have been flooded with rainwater with the incessant rainfall for the last one week.