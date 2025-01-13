Gold and Silver Prices Surge in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The prices of gold and silver in Hyderabad have witnessed a significant rise today, reflecting market trends.

The rate for 24-carat gold has reached ₹80,930 for 10 grams, marking a steep increase. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold is priced at ₹74,940 for 10 grams, making it a premium choice for those seeking affordable options in pure gold jewelry.

In addition to gold, the price of silver has also surged, with one kilogram now costing ₹93,000. The rise in silver prices is attributed to high demand in both the jewelry and industrial sectors.

Experts suggest that the fluctuating global markets and increased demand during the festive and wedding season are the primary reasons for the price hike. Buyers are advised to monitor the rates closely before making significant purchases. Investors and consumers in Hyderabad are keeping a close watch on the bullion market as prices continue to climb.