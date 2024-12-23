Gold Business Fraud Uncovered in Atmakur, Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: In a shocking revelation, a major gold scam has come to light in Atmakur, Wanaparthy district. A network of gold traders has been accused of running a fraudulent business by mislabeling gold and engaging in illegal trade practices.

According to reports, the traders have been selling 22-carat gold as 24-carat, misleading customers and reaping huge profits. In addition to this, it is alleged that the traders are purchasing stolen gold from Kurnool and reselling it under false pretenses.

The fraudulent activities have raised serious concerns among local residents and the authorities. Many customers who bought gold from these traders are now worried about the authenticity of their purchases.

The authorities have reportedly started investigating the matter, and strict action is expected against those involved. Officials have urged citizens to remain cautious while buying gold and to verify its purity through trusted sources.