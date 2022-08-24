Gold medalist Nikhat Zareen felicitated by MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha felicitated Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Nikhat Zareen at her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on this Kavitha said, "It is a proud moment for the State, hailing from Nizamabad and becoming a world champion and her achievements are inspiration for young athletes."

Nikhat thanked CM KCR for sanctioning a plot and a reward of Rs 2 crore.

