Gold medalist Nikhat Zareen felicitated by MLC Kavitha
Hyderabad: Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha felicitated Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Nikhat Zareen at her residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Speaking on this Kavitha said, "It is a proud moment for the State, hailing from Nizamabad and becoming a world champion and her achievements are inspiration for young athletes."
Nikhat thanked CM KCR for sanctioning a plot and a reward of Rs 2 crore.
