Gold ornaments stolen aboard Godavari Express; Secunderabad GRP begins probe

Hyderabad: A case of theft has been reported on the Godavari Express, where unidentified miscreants stole gold ornaments weighing approximately 11 tolas (around 128 grams) from a passenger travelling in the A1 coach. The incident came to light when the victim lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Secunderabad station upon arrival.

The Godavari Express, operating between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, is one of the busiest trains in the region and has occasionally witnessed incidents of theft in the past. Preliminary investigations suggest that the theft occurred during the night when passengers were asleep, a method commonly used by gangs targeting long-distance trains.

Railway authorities suspect that professional thieves may have been involved, taking advantage of the crowded compartments and the long overnight journey. The police have registered a case and are reviewing CCTV footage from various stations along the route to identify the culprits. Passengers in the same coach are also being questioned for possible leads.

In recent months, authorities have stepped up security measures on major express trains following similar incidents. Special teams of the GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been deployed to carry out random checks and patrols, particularly in high-risk sections.

Officials have urged passengers to remain alert, secure their valuables properly, and report any suspicious activity immediately to train staff or security personnel. The investigation into the theft is currently underway.