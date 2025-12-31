TSSPDCL marks 2025 with innovative reforms and power upgrades

The year 2025 has emerged as a key milestone for the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL), marked by the launch of several innovative initiatives and path-breaking reforms, said Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui.

He stated that the ‘Karentollaa Praja Baata’ programme launched this year, along with the Pole-Mounted Distribution Transformer system, has proved to be highly beneficial.

As part of the ‘Karentollaa Praja Baata’ programme, about 1,800 tilted and damaged electric poles were rectified, and nearly 800 kilometres of overhead lines, which had become hazardous to the public in narrow lanes, were replaced with insulated AB (Aerial Bunched) cables.

Another important innovation introduced this year is the Pole-Mounted Distribution Transformer system, he said. Normally, installing a distribution transformer requires a minimum space of 30–35 square feet. Keeping public safety and environmental cleanliness in mind, TGSPDCL has introduced this new system, wherein transformers are mounted on poles with a diameter of just 377 millimetres, eliminating the need for additional ground space.

At present, a decision has been taken to install pole-mounted transformers at 304 locations, of which nearly 150 distribution transformers have already been commissioned under this system. In the coming year, the organisation plans to install another 6,500 distribution transformers using this method, and the number may increase further based on requirements, the CMD informed. He further stated that during the current year, 7,531 new distribution transformers and 291 power transformers were installed. With regard to new 33/11 kV substations, TGSPDCL plans to complete the construction of approximately 97 new substations by the end of the current financial year.