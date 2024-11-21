Live
- Chittoor police bust interstate robbery Gang
- Expedite Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor works says Collector S Venkateswar
- Chandrababu speaks on High Court Bench in Kurnool, says ready to develop state
- 3-day training to visually challenged students concludes
- iPhone SE 4: Launch with New Features Expected in March 2024
- Sri Vishnu students to take part in South Zone Games
- Cordon & Search: Vehicles without records seized
- 333 bags of Chinese garlic worth ₹21.97L seized
- Training session for health workers concludes
- Dreame Announces Black Friday Sale: Get Upto 70% off on Premium Robo Vacuum Cleaners and Hair Styling Products
Just In
Gold-plating begins at Yadagirigutta
The installation of gold-plated panels (covers) on the vimana gopuram (temple tower) of the renowned pilgrimage site, Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple
Yadagirigutta: The installation of gold-plated panels (covers) on the vimana gopuram (temple tower) of the renowned pilgrimage site, Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, commenced on Wednesday with traditional rituals performed by the temple priests.
The gold-plated panels, crafted by Smart Creations in Chennai, were brought to the temple and placed in the temple’s main mandapam (hall), where rituals were conducted in accordance with the Pancharatra Agama Shastra. Following the rituals, the process of fixing the gold-plated panels onto the vimana gopuram began at an auspicious time.
Officials aim to complete the installation of the gold panels by the time of the temple’s Brahmotsavam festival next year.
As part of the initiative, special rituals were performed for the gold-plated panels under the leadership of Collector Hanumantha Rao, YTDA Vice Chairman Kishan Rao, hereditary trustee B. Narasimha Murthy, and EO Bhaskar Rao before initiating the installation work.