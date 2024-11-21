Gold-plating begins at Yadagirigutta

Yadagirigutta: The installation of gold-plated panels (covers) on the vimana gopuram (temple tower) of the renowned pilgrimage site, Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, commenced on Wednesday with traditional rituals performed by the temple priests.

The gold-plated panels, crafted by Smart Creations in Chennai, were brought to the temple and placed in the temple’s main mandapam (hall), where rituals were conducted in accordance with the Pancharatra Agama Shastra. Following the rituals, the process of fixing the gold-plated panels onto the vimana gopuram began at an auspicious time.

Officials aim to complete the installation of the gold panels by the time of the temple’s Brahmotsavam festival next year.

As part of the initiative, special rituals were performed for the gold-plated panels under the leadership of Collector Hanumantha Rao, YTDA Vice Chairman Kishan Rao, hereditary trustee B. Narasimha Murthy, and EO Bhaskar Rao before initiating the installation work.