Gold Theft in Broad Daylight: 6 Tulas Stolen from Bike in Ieeja

Gadwal: Shocking theft took place in broad daylight in Ieeja town when miscreants stole 6 tulas of gold from a parked bike. The incident occurred near Keerthi Shopping Mall in front of Mitra Fertilizer Shop around 12:30 PM.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, G. Veeresh, he had withdrawn his pledged gold, weighing 6 tulas, from the Union Bank in Ieeja at around 10:30 AM after paying the required interest. He placed the gold and bank receipt inside a cover and secured it in the tank