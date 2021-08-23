Good idea to curb drunkards menace
Highlights
Linking Aadhaar card to liquor sales is a good idea.
It will certainly help in reducing the menace of people throwing bottles everywhere and create nuisance.
They can be easily tracked based on the bar code and officials can easily identify the person who purchased the liquor bottle and the wine shop who sold the liquor and penalise them for their negligence.
Government should seriously consider this suggestion.
Jadhav Ashok Kumar, Adilabad
