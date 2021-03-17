Good news to Karimnagar dairy farmers

Karimnagar: Good news to the milk farmers of Karimnagar Dairy as the State government has announced release of Rs 4 per litre incentive to a tune of Rs 26.19 crore to the farmers of integrated Karimnagar district from January 2019 onwards.

Following a representation made by Ch Rajeshwara Rao, Chairman of Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited, also known as Karimnagar Dairy, along with Mother Dairy Chairman Gutta Jitender Reddy to IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy in the Assembly lobbies in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the Ministers assured to release the incentive of Rs 4 per litre to the farmer immediately.

On behalf of dairy farmers, Karimnagar Dairy Chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao along with the Board of Directors thanked the State government and the

Ministers for promising release of the incentive amount to farmers.