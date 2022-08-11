Good response to Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Yatra in Nalgonda

Chityal ( Nalgonda): Bandi Sanjay's Praja Sangrama Yatra garnered good response in Nalgonda district on Wednesday. Residents of Gundrampally village and party workers gave a rousing welcome to Sanjay and raised slogans in favour of BJP.

Gundram Pally villagers urged Sanjay to extend party cooperation in merging their village in Choutuppal mandal instead of Chityal mandal as Choutuppal which is both mandal and division headquarters is just 8 Kms to their village. In their memorandum, they mentioned that the revenue division headquarters Nalgonda is 50 kms from their village.

The victims of Veliminedu village of Chityal mandal in the district complained to the Bandi Sanjay Kumar that the TRS government is taking over the assigned lands in Gundrampally village that they have been cultivating for years to hand over to the pharma companies in the name of industrial park.

The victims informed that they will lose their livelihood if government grabs their lands.

It is stated that there are about 300 acres of assigned lands belonging to survey numbers 418, 415,396,348, 385 and 150 families have been cultivating these lands for decades.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar responded positively and promised them that they will take up necessary programmes to do justice to them.

Bandi Sanjay interacted with the students of Government School and Upper Primary School at Sunkanapally village

He enquired the students and teachers about the infrastructure and other facilities at the school.

Bandi Sanjay went to director and former journalist Damodar Reddy's house, met his parents and enquired about their well-being.

He also visited several houses in Sunkenapalli village of Chityala mandal of Nalgonda district and enquired about their hardships.

A person from the wood workers community complained to Bandi Sanjay that " I am not getting pension... KCR's words about pension are confined to papers and TVs , but elegibles like him are not getting pension"

He drank neera ( Kallu) after interaction with toddy -tappers ( Gouds) , at the outskirts of Sunkenapally village.

His 8th day Padayatra night halted at Siripuram of Ramannapet mandal, meanwhile , Dasoju Sravan Kumar who was Congress national leader and shifted his loyalty to BJP joined in Sanjay's Padayatra at Yellanki of Ramannapet mandal of Yadadri - Bhongir district.

Sanjay met poet Kurella Vitala Charya who turned his house into a library. It may be noted that, Vitala Charya's name was mentioned by PM Modi in his Maan Ki Baat.

Party Nalgonda district leaders Kankanala Sridhar Reddy, Nimmala Raja Shekar Reddy, Nukala Narsimha Reddy, Madagoni Srinivas Goud, Morishetti Nageshwar Rao , Pothepaka Sambaiah, Kuturu Satyavathi and others took part in Padayatra.