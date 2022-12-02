Good tidings for Munugodu

Munugodu: First of its kind 'Toy Park' in Telangana, four handloom clusters and a 100-bed hospital are among the important developmental works that would be taken up in the backward Munugodu Assembly constituency soon.



This was announced by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao who held a high-level meeting with ministers and district authorities in Munugodu mandal during his maiden visit to the constituency adopted by him after the bypoll.

The minister said the Toy Park would come up in 100 acres in the Dandumalkapuram Industrial Park where several manufacturing units are functioning. The new facility will provide employment to more than 10,000 locals in the constituency. The handloom clusters will help in promoting the products manufactured by local weavers at national level, KTR said, adding that one suitable place will be identified to establish the 100-bed hospital in the constituency. The meeting also approved the sanction of Panchayat Raj roads at a cost of Rs 174 crore. It also okayed Rs 30 crore funds for the Chandur municipality and Rs 50 crore for the Choutuppal urban local body.

The minister said that special funds will be released for tribal development, including the establishment of a tribal school in Narayanapuram and Rs 1 crore to construct the Sevalal Banjara Bhavan. The demand to create Chandur as revenue division was also accepted in the review meeting attended by state ministers – E Dayakar Rao, Sathyawati Rathod and V Prashanth Reddy. The meeting also decided to allocate Rs 8 crore to set up five electric sub stations in the constituency.

KTR said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had promised the development of Munugodu during the byelection and necessary action plans were being prepared. All the promises made will be fulfilled, he added.