Gopalpet Tahasildar Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe from Farmer

Mahabubnagar: In a significant crackdown on corruption, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials from Mahabubnagar trapped Gopalpet mandal Tahasildar Srinivasulu red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 8,000 from a farmer for issuing a NALA certificate.

According to sources, the incident unfolded when Gopal Nayak, a farmer from Jinkala Mitta Tanda in Palakalapadu village, applied to the Tahasildar’s office to convert his agricultural land to non-agricultural land (NALA) to establish a poultry farm. Gopal Nayak submitted his application online and paid the requisite government fee on June 21. He then visited the Tahasildar’s office on June 22 to request the NALA certificate.

However, Tahasildar Srinivasulu demanded a bribe of Rs. 15,000 to process the application. Unable to pay the full amount, the farmer negotiated and agreed to pay Rs. 10,000. On June 23, Gopal Nayak revisited the office but informed the Tahasildar that he could not arrange the entire sum, pleading for the certificate. Srinivasulu then insisted on a reduced bribe of Rs. 8,000.

Frustrated and disheartened by the Tahasildar’s persistent demands, Gopal Nayak approached the ACB officials in Mahabubnagar. Upon receiving the complaint, Mahabubnagar ACB DSP Krishna Goud formed a team and carefully planned a sting operation to catch Srinivasulu in the act.

On Wednesday, as Gopal Nayak handed over the marked currency notes to Srinivasulu, the ACB team swiftly moved in and caught the Tahasildar accepting the bribe. The operation was executed flawlessly, highlighting the meticulous planning and coordination by the ACB officials.

Following the arrest, ACB officials conducted searches at Srinivasulu’s office and residence, uncovering incriminating documents and unaccounted-for cash. The incident has sent ripples through the district administration, with senior officials reiterating their commitment to eradicating corruption.

Srinivasulu has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and taken into custody. He will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings.