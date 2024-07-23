Gorgeous beauties ; Miss Universe State Telangana, AP and Karnataka grand finale held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Gorgeous beauties dazzled the ramp with their catwalks at Miss Universe – Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka State 1st Edition grand finale 2024 held at Vinflora Residency Srinagar colony, Hyderabad. Show witnessed various Enthusiastic Corporates such as corporate employees, models actively sizzling the ramp in line with theme and in rhythm to the accompanying music at the show.





Around 21 Finalists participated in the finale, where eminent personalities from the beauty and fashion industry selected the winners. The jury included Miss Universe state director Praachi Nagpal, Celebrity dentist Dr Nida Khateeb, Mr Global 2023 Jason Dylon, Fashion Designer Anjali Jha, Founder Churrolto Neehar Bisabatheni.





Finalist winners were selected by an eminent Jury. Besides winning the Title Crown, the Winner and Runners-up and also Best Smile, Best Attire, were honored. After receiving an encouraging response from all corners of Andhra Pradesh, Talangana and Karnataka, Jury has shortlisted 21 finalists out of 96 aspirants.





The Winners are Miss Universe State Telangana : Niharika Sood, 1stRunner up : Sanjana Vij, 2nd Runner up : Megha Reddy Edumuri and Miss Universe State Andhra Pradesh :Chandana Jayaram, 1stRunner up : Vani Videha, 2nd Runner up : Rukmini Yarasingu and Miss Universe State Karnataka : Avani Kakekochi, 1st Runner up : Saumya Joshi, 2nd Runner up : Divya Nehra.















