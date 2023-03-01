Government boosting tourism in State by introducing single window policy

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday said that the government was developing tourism in the State by introducing the single window policy and urged event organisers to showcase the city as a hub for MICE tourism.

The minister was speaking at the general body meeting of Hyderabad Convention Visitors Bureau (HCVB) organised for the first time in any State to promote tourism at international level under the Telangana Tourism in Hyderabad.

The minister said by holding HCVB efforts were being made to boost the brand image of Hyderabad at international level. "Hyderabad is being developed as MICE TOURISM capital at international level". He was informed that so far HCVB could hold 44 international conferences in the city.

The minister said, on behalf of Telangana Tourism, the government was working to develop MICE tourism in Hyderabad by contacting big companies that conduct MICE tourism around the world. He said the city was competing globally with Dubai, Paris, London, Melbourne, Sydney and New York, which were leaders in MICE tourism worldwide. "Hyderabad is being developed as MICE tourism capital at international level", he said.

The minister said the single window policy was introduced for development of tourism in the State and it was being done for development of tourism. "Hyderabad city had already earned a name as an IT, hotel, pharma and medical tourism hub worldwide. He said under the Telangana Tourism Hyderabad was organising large meetings, trade shows and conventions to promote tourism at international level.

He said that the State has excellent tourist places of world class. After State formation they were being developed as tourism centres.

The minister said tourist places like Ramappa temple in the State have already been recognised as a World Heritage Building by the UNESCO. After the State formation Bhoodan Pochampally village was selected as the best tourism village, he stated.

He asked the HCVB officials to prepare maps, brochures, visitor guides, souvenirs on tourist spots, hotel information, convention facilities, lodging, dining, city attractions, events, museums, arts and culture, history and recreation through HCVB for the benefit of tourists in the State.