Government committed to better health services to poor: Jagadish Reddy

Nagarjunasagar: Minister for energy G. Jagadish Reddy stated that health care is reaching the poor every day, and they are visiting government hospitals from minor to chronic ailments. Along with MLA Nomula Bhagatkumar, MLC M.C. Kotireddy, TRICAR Chairman Islavat Ramachandranayake and Municipality Chairperson Karna Anusha Reddy, he inaugurated the Dialysis Centre at the local Kamal Nehru Government Area Hospital.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that as per the directions of CM KCR, one dialysis centre had been set up in each constituency with the aim of providing medical facility to the rural areas, and a dialysis centre will be set up in Nagarjunasagar constituency to treat 20 patients per day.

He said that in the past, people had to go to cities like Hyderabad to undergo dialysis. As part of the measures taken by KCR to provide treatment to every poor person, treatment from the common cold to deadly cancer is now available in the government hospital. He said that 12 dialysis centres have already been set up in the combined Nalgonda district. He said that the government had provided pension facility to the patients undergoing dialysis and a free bus facility to travel from the villages to the hospital.

He said that Telangana is the only state in the country which is providing medical treatment to the poor. District Additional Collector of the local bodies, Kushbhugupta, Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Irgi Pedulu, ZPTC Abbidi Krishnara Reddy, BRS Party State Leaders Karna Brahmananda Reddy, Councilors Rameshji, Mangtanayak, Ramakrishna and others participated.