Just In
Government Plans Metro Expansion in Hyderabad North City
Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad North City have received exciting news as the Telangana government has decided to extend the metro rail network to Medchal and Shamirpet. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for two new metro corridors as part of this ambitious expansion.
As per the Chief Minister's orders, the DPRs should be completed promptly and incorporated into Phase-2B of the metro rail project. These reports will then be submitted to the central government for approval.
The proposed extensions include:
1. Extending the metro line from Paradise to Medchal.
2. Extending the metro line from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Shamirpet.
This decision reflects the government’s commitment to improving public transportation and addressing the growing urban needs of the city. Once completed, these extensions are expected to enhance connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and provide seamless transit options for the residents of Hyderabad North City.
Further updates regarding the project's timeline and execution will be announced after the DPRs are finalized and receive the necessary approvals.