Government School Teachers Should Aim to Enhance Students' Learning Abilities - DEO Govindarajulu

NagarKurnool: On Saturday, at the District Parishad Boys High School in Nagar Kurnool town, a complex meeting was held as part of the Physical Science program for Physical Science teachers from high schools in Nagar Kurnool, Telkapalli, and Tadur mandals. Addressing the meeting, Nagar Kurnool DEO Dr. M. Govindarajulu emphasized that the school complex meeting is being organized to improve the educational standards in government schools.

He informed that the National Achievement Survey (NAS) to be held in November will assess the learning abilities of students in 3rd, 6th, and 9th grades at primary and upper primary school levels on a national scale. Accordingly, he urged teachers working in primary and upper primary schools in the district to focus more on enhancing students' abilities in Telugu, English, Physical Science, and Mathematics.

He stressed the importance of achieving good results in the national-level assessment to bring a good reputation to the district. He also emphasized that every student attending government schools should be taught in a way that ensures a bright future. He advised school complex teachers to supervise government schools more effectively and improve students' abilities by November.

Recently promoted Gazetted Headmasters Ramesh, Bhaskar Rao, and Sukha Jeevan Reddy were honored at the meeting. Nagaraj and Krishna Reddy, district presidents of the Physical Science Forum, submitted a petition to the DEO, requesting that Physical Science teachers in high schools should solely focus on teaching Physical Science. School principal Latha and Physical Science teachers from the three mandals participated in this school complex meeting.