Hyderabad: The Marketing department has increased the storage capacity of godowns across the State from 7.5 lakh metric tonnes to 24.65 lakh mt during the last eight years.

According to department officials, the government was taking many steps to strengthen the marketing wing. Its intent was to ensure that farmers should benefit. When the State was formed there were only 750 godowns with a storage capacity of 7.50 lakh mt. Realising they were not adequate to State needs, the government initiated construction of godowns to overcome this problem.

The officials said that in collaboration with NABARD, construction of 457 godowns with a capacity of 17.35 lakh mt was started in 364 areas at a cost of Rs 10.24 crore. So far the godowns were completed in 347 areas. With this, their storage capacity increased from 7.38 lakh mt to 24.65 lakh mt in relation to the department. These godowns are being used for PDS rice, fertilizers, MSP operations and Rythu Bandhu scheme.

As of 2014-15 the State, along with the government and private godowns, had a capacity of 39.01 lakh mt; it reached 73.80 lakh mt by 2021-22. ENAM was being implemented in 58 agri markets across the State.

The Nizamabad Agriculture Market Committee received the PM Excellence Award in 2017. 2019 The AMC Kesamudram Public Administration has achieved the first position in the country due to the successful implementation of this name.

The government has built farmers' markets at Pragnapur Allampur for women farmers who sell vegetables on the Karimnagar highway. Through these, many women farmers and travellers have benefited. The government built integrated markets in Siddipet (cost Rs 20 crore), Gajwel (Rs 22.85 crore) and Suryapet (Rs 19.85 crore). They have benefited farmers and consumers, the officials said.